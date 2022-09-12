Farmington River carpet is unrelated to Dulos case, police say

A carpet found in the Farmington River by paranormal investigator Sean Austin has no connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, according to Connecticut State Police.

Austin live streamed the dive into the river, which took place around the 1300 block of Farmington Avenue, on TikTok and YouTube .

The 10-foot rug was found wrapped around cinder blocks with brown and red stains. According to state police, the stains are not blood.

“After investigating for several hours, detectives tested several large, irregular brownish-red stains on the rug and a presumptive test determined they were not blood,” state troopers said in a news release. “Detectives have found no evidence of the rug being related to any criminal case.”

Rugs are often used to launch kayaks and keep river vegetation down, a Farmington local told investigators. Detectives have found multiple rugs in the area.

Police remind the public who believe they found criminal evidence to leave it undisturbed and call 9-1-1.