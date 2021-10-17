-
Help could be on the way for Connecticut farmers who suffered damage from Tropical Storm Elsa in early July.Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced on…
Officials in West Haven estimate Tropical Storm Elsa caused at least half a million dollars worth of damage.City commissioner of public works Tom McCarthy…
Tropical Storm Elsa caused some flooding, scattered power outages and the partial collapse of an embankment near Metro-North railroad tracks in West…
Tropical Storm Elsa has caused scattered electricity outages across Connecticut. Milford is the worst hit.John Mitchell is with United Illuminating. He…
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it…
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to reach coastal Connecticut and Long Island early Friday morning.“We are watching that like a hawk,” Connecticut Governor…