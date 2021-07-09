Elsa Brought More Floods Than Wind To Connecticut

Tropical Storm Elsa caused some flooding, scattered power outages and the partial collapse of an embankment near Metro-North railroad tracks in West Haven.

Governor Ned Lamont said overall the storm did far less damage than Tropical Storm Isaias a year ago.

“This time less wind less, electric outages with Elsa — but flooding, and the flooding is severe. And we’ve seen the flooding here affecting our rail,” Lamont said.

Lamont spoke at the West Haven train station. About a mile away, a mudslide had affected an embankment near the northbound Metro-North train tracks. It did not cause any delays to service, but Lamont said it’s a reminder of the state’s infrastructure needs.

“It’s a reminder that resilience is not an abstract. Resilience is how you keep our economy going. And how you keep it going safely,” Lamont said.

Lamont was joined by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. He said he would use the embankment collapse to encourage his colleagues in Washington to approve President Joe Biden’s American infrastructure plan.