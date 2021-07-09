© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Milford Leads In Elsa-Related Storm Outages

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 9, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT
Tropical Storm Elsa has caused scattered electricity outages across Connecticut. Milford is the worst hit.

John Mitchell is with United Illuminating. He said more than 1,300 of their electricity customers there were out of power this morning.

“In Milford we had several locations where tree limbs branches have come down and taken down wires. And another location where we had a lightning strike that has taken out a whole circuit,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said UI expects to have power restored to their affected customers by early evening.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
