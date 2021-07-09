Milford Leads In Elsa-Related Storm Outages

Tropical Storm Elsa has caused scattered electricity outages across Connecticut. Milford is the worst hit.

John Mitchell is with United Illuminating. He said more than 1,300 of their electricity customers there were out of power this morning.

“In Milford we had several locations where tree limbs branches have come down and taken down wires. And another location where we had a lightning strike that has taken out a whole circuit,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said UI expects to have power restored to their affected customers by early evening.