Connecticut News

Lamont Formally Requests Federal Disaster Declaration For Connecticut Farmers

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published August 5, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT
bridgeportfarmsign_lt_170725.jpg
Lea Trusty
/
WSHU

Help could be on the way for Connecticut farmers who suffered damage from Tropical Storm Elsa in early July.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that he asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a disaster declaration.

If the request is approved, farmers across the state will be eligible for federal disaster assistance programs, such as emergency loans.

The National Weather Service recorded speeds up to 42 miles per hour winds and up to five inches of rain across Connecticut during the storm. Thunderstorms in the following days washed away certain crops.

