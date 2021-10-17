Ebong Udoma

-
Governor Ned Lamont said he anticipates the state’s rollout could begin shortly after Halloween.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Democratic State Representative Michael DiMassa of West Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday. He was charged with defrauding his city of more than $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money.
Gun violence prevention advocates in Connecticut say President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda could help fund their work.
In Connecticut, students and parents are concerned about vandalism at New Britain High School following a viral TikTok challenge. They reached out for an…
Lawmakers in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts behind the multi-state Transportation and Climate Initiative want residents to rally support to…
President Joe Biden will be in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday to promote his Build Back Better agenda.U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said Biden has…
Online sports betting kicks off in Connecticut with a soft launch that is limited to 750 customers on each of the three sportsbooks: FanDuel, DraftKings…
Ninety-eight percent of state employees had complied with Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate as of Thursday.Lamont said the 671…
Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and have agreed to share gun crime data to help prevent crime. The governors of the four states signed…
Ninety-six percent of Connecticut executive branch employees are complying with Governor Ned Lamont’s vaccination or test mandate. That prompted the…