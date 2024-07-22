Lamont joins Democrats in endorsing Vice President Harris

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has joined a growing number of Democratic governors who have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the party’s presidential nomination.

Lamont returned from a state business promotion trip to Germany late Sunday and endorsed Harris first thing the next morning, he said at an event in New Haven on Monday.

“I think she is going to be a great nominee for our party and an extraordinary president, and I was proud to endorse her,” he said.

According to Lamont, nominating Harris would help reassure concerned U.S. allies.

“I think you want a president who does the right thing. I just came back from Germany. They’re so darn nervous about this election right now.”

Lamont said he believes having Harris at the top of the ticket improves Democrats' chances of winning in November, despite polls that show her losing to former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

“I think polls will take care of themselves, if you do the right thing,” he said.

Lamont joins a growing list of Democrats endorsing Harris, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Bill and Hillary Clinton.