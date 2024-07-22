© 2024 WSHU
Lamont joins Democrats in endorsing Vice President Harris

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 22, 2024 at 7:24 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont at Union Station in New Haven on Monday July 22, 2024.
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont at Union Station in New Haven on Monday, July 22, 2024. Both have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party nominee for president.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has joined a growing number of Democratic governors who have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the party’s presidential nomination.

Lamont returned from a state business promotion trip to Germany late Sunday and endorsed Harris first thing the next morning, he said at an event in New Haven on Monday.

“I think she is going to be a great nominee for our party and an extraordinary president, and I was proud to endorse her,” he said.

According to Lamont, nominating Harris would help reassure concerned U.S. allies.

“I think you want a president who does the right thing. I just came back from Germany. They’re so darn nervous about this election right now.”

Lamont said he believes having Harris at the top of the ticket improves Democrats' chances of winning in November, despite polls that show her losing to former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

“I think polls will take care of themselves, if you do the right thing,” he said.

Lamont joins a growing list of Democrats endorsing Harris, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
