Bridgeport mayoral candidates encourage in-person voting in Tuesday's election

The two leading mayoral candidates in Bridgeport are encouraging supporters to turn up at the polls tomorrow.

They say they want to avoid the general election being decided by yet another controversial mail-in ballot count.

City surveillance video proved that incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim’s defeat of challenger John Gomes in the city’s September Democratic primary was based on mail-in ballot fraud, Superior Court Judge Willaim Clark ruled last week.

He ordered a new primary be held after Tuesday’s general election.

Ganim has said he is considering an appeal. In the meantime, his campaign is working on making sure all his supporters make it to the polls for the general election.

“So, we’ve got an all-out effort to give rides to people to come and vote," he said outside his campaign headquarters on Saturday. "We want to ensure the enfranchising of people.

“They’ve been asked to come out and vote in this general election. It’s critically important that they do come and vote, and let their voice, by voting, be heard."

Gomes has also encouraged his supporters to vote in person.

“We’ll reach out to everyone that we can,” he said. “And we ask friends and family to reach out to other people that they can and hopefully we’ll send that message very clearly to the people of Bridgeport, the voters of Bridgeport, that the best way right now that we have to execute a fair election is to show up and vote in person."

Ganim and Gomes are on the ballot along with Republican David Herz and petitioning candidate Lamond Daniel.

Polls open on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

There will be a new primary if Ganim wins. If Gomes wins, he is elected the new mayor.