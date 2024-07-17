DeLauro questions the GOP’s new platform on abortion

Connecticut Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro has called out the platform adopted by the Republican Party at their convention that changes the party’s position on abortion. DeLauro addressed the issue at a media briefing on Tuesday at a New Haven location of Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion services provider in the state.

The platform includes a "leave it to the states" approach to abortion law, in line with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. It abandons the party’s long-standing support for a federal ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“One has to take a look at what the goal is, despite what the words are. But overall, the goal is to ban abortion nationally,” said DeLauro, questioning the claim that the platform changes the party’s position on abortion.

GOP lawmakers on her committee have introduced several bills to restrict reproductive rights nationally, said DeLauro, who is the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

“Even more frightening than these bills is Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda,” she said.

“It includes enforcing the Comstock Act. This would ban FDA-approved abortion and contraception from being delivered through the mail."

Trump’s pick of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance for vice president is also a concern for DeLauro because Vance has supported proposals for national restrictions on abortion.