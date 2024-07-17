© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Refugee expert urges CT lawmakers to involve communities of color in climate plans

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:53 PM EDT
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU

An international refugee expert has urged policymakers in Connecticut to involve youth and vulnerable communities of color in plans to fight climate change.

Climate change cannot be effectively tackled without input from the most vulnerable, said Immad Ahmed, who heads a nonprofit that provides education and economic empowerment to refugees in Bangladesh. Ahmed was one of several experts invited to speak at a legislative hearing on climate disasters and building community resilience at the State Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday.

“You don’t go in to build solutions with your own personal bias," Ahmed said. "You go in to understand what those people are truly going through. Engaging youth and women, that's where you start the conversation. That’s who you design solutions with. You co-create solutions with them."

That makes for a more effective plan, he said.

“So, it’s not really about sympathy. It is about building solutions around empathy.”

State Senator Saud Anwar, the co-chair of the Public Health Committee, and state Representative Christine Palm, the vice chair of the Environment Committee, organized the hearing. They seek to improve on a state climate change bill that failed to pass this year.
Tags
Connecticut News Climate ChangeClimate ResilienceCoastal Resiliency Saud AnwarConnecticut General AssemblyEbong UdomaConnecticut
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma