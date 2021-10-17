-
Advocacy group Disability Rights Connecticut says Governor Lamont’s new COVID vaccine policy that took effect on April 1 is "unlawful and discriminatory"…
Young adults with disabilities undergo a difficult transition from the time they finish their education and try to enter the workforce. Employers and…
A disability rights group in Connecticut says newly announced changes to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan are unfair and violate federal…
Advocates for New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities say they worry that state budget cuts will create drastic changes for residents…
A recent federal court ruling has extended the timeframe for services offered to special needs students in Connecticut. According to Disability Rights…
A lawsuit claims the Long Island Rail Road violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it didn’t install elevators at stations planned for…