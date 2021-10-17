-
People with a gene that causes dementia are twice as likely to have a severe case of COVID-19. That’s what a team of researchers at the University of…
-
I’m going to share a baseball memory with you and I’ll explain why in just a moment. I can remember back in 8th grade, the 1967 World Series. It was the…
-
Researchers at Stony Brook University have found that a significant number of first responders to the 9/11 World Trade Center disaster are experiencing…
-
The founder of a Suffolk County veterans’ group pleaded guilty to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a veteran, who has dementia.John Lynch plead…