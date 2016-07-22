Veterans Group Leader Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Elderly Man

The founder of a Suffolk County veterans’ group pleaded guilty to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a veteran, who has dementia.

John Lynch plead guilty to two counts of grand larceny for stealing close to $90,000, from a 71-year-old veteran.

Lynch is the founder and executive director of Suffolk County United Veterans. He also operated the John J. Lynch Veterans Men’s Shelter in Yaphank.

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota says Lynch exploited the veteran’s PTSD and dementia, and used the victim’s money to buy a Porsche and pay off his American Express bills.

Lynch could avoid jail time if he repays the victim and forfeits the Porsche that he bought with the veteran’s money.