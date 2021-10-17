-
A woman was hit by a car and killed earlier this week while walking in a crosswalk near downtown Stamford, Connecticut. The incident is just one of many…
-
Officials in Stamford, Connecticut are calling a downtown shooting that left five injured this past weekend ‘random,’ but pledge more police protection in…
-
A former Stamford human resources director who was embroiled in a contentious battle with the city’s professional firefighters two years ago is now up for…
-
Stamford Mayor David Martin is planning to address citizens this week via the Internet. He says he plans to be the first mayor in the state to use social…
-
First-term Stamford Mayor David Martin is proposing a tax increase of 1.17 mills or nearly 5 percent for the 2014-15 budget year. Martin is presenting his…
-
Stamford’s Board of Representatives meets Monday night in its first regular meeting of 2014. Its members won’t have to vote on a controversial mayoral…
-
The city of Stamford evicted a business yesterday that’s been in the city for about a century. The eviction was the result of an eminent domain purchase…
-
Democrat Stamford mayoral candidate David Martin defeated Republican Michael Fedele to become the city’s next mayor Tuesday night. Unofficial vote results…
-
Democrats in Stamford put on a united front Monday as Governor Dannel Malloy ceremoniously endorsed candidate David Martin for mayor.Malloy, a former…
-
Stamford Board of Finance member David Martin defeated state Representative William Tong in Tuesday's primary. Tong was endorsed by Governor Dannel Malloy…