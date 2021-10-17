-
The two candidates for U.S. Senate in Connecticut met on Sunday for their first and only debate on WFSB TV’s Face the State.Republican challenger Dan…
-
According to recent filings with the Federal Elections Commission, Republicans running for federal office in Connecticut have raised and spent far less…
-
Republican Senate hopeful August Wolf says he's suspending his campaign.Wolf said in a statement Tuesday his campaign fell short of collecting the 8,079…
-
A Quinnipiac University Poll released on Tuesday finds U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) beats either of his possible Republican challengers by a…
-
A former aide for Republican U.S. Senate candidate August Wolf claims that the politician and ex-Olympian made unwanted sexual advances toward her and…
-
In Connecticut former Olympian August Wolf says he'll petition his way onto the Aug. 9 Republican primary ballot for U.S. Senate. Wolf announced on…
-
Dan Carter is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Richard Blumenthal. The Republican from Bethel made the announcement today on the steps of…