Wolf Howling At State GOP In Conn.

In Connecticut former Olympian August Wolf says he'll petition his way onto the Aug. 9 Republican primary ballot for U.S. Senate. Wolf announced on Wednesday that he will attempt to gain over 8,000 signatures by June 7 in order to qualify.

The state GOP nominated State Rep. Dan Carter of Bethel at the party's convention on Monday to challenge one-term Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Wolf said he initially received enough votes to automatically wage a primary, but votes were switched to Carter. He said his chances at the state Republican convention were doomed by what he called arm twisting by party insiders.

“I saw firsthand what Donald Trump has been complaining about all year. And it's right here in Connecticut, and it’s world class insiderism, right here.”

A spokesman for Carter says the process was “the same it's been for 30 years.”