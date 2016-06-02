Former Aide Files Sexual Harassment Suit Against August Wolf

A former aide for Republican U.S. Senate candidate August Wolf claims that the politician and ex-Olympian made unwanted sexual advances toward her and violated election laws.

The woman, a political consultant and finance director hired by Wolf in March, filed the 12-page sexual harassment lawsuit Wednesday in Stamford Superior Court.

The complaint alleges that Wolf inappropriately touched the woman and asked if she had "ever been sexually satisfied by a real man," among other accusations.

Wolf has vehemently denied the claims.

The embattled politician's campaign has been plagued by staff shakeups, the threat of election sanctions and allegations of a homophobic work environment.

Wolf must collect signatures from 8,079 registered Republicans by June 7 to qualify for a primary against state Rep. Dan Carter, the GOP's endorsed candidate.