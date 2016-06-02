© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Former Aide Files Sexual Harassment Suit Against August Wolf

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 2, 2016 at 9:02 AM EDT
wolf_160602.jpg
August Wolf 2016 U.S. Senate Campaign
/

A former aide for Republican U.S. Senate candidate August Wolf claims that the politician and ex-Olympian made unwanted sexual advances toward her and violated election laws.

The woman, a political consultant and finance director hired by Wolf in March, filed the 12-page sexual harassment lawsuit Wednesday in Stamford Superior Court.

The complaint alleges that Wolf inappropriately touched the woman and asked if she had "ever been sexually satisfied by a real man," among other accusations.

Wolf has vehemently denied the claims.

The embattled politician's campaign has been plagued by staff shakeups, the threat of election sanctions and allegations of a homophobic work environment.

Wolf must collect signatures from 8,079 registered Republicans by June 7 to qualify for a primary against state Rep. Dan Carter, the GOP's endorsed candidate.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutConnecticut RepublicansDan CarterAugust WolfConnecticut GOP
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
Load More