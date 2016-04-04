© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Conn. State Rep. Carter Declares Run For U.S. Senate

WSHU | By WSHU Staff
Published April 4, 2016 at 3:28 PM EDT
Carter_cthouserepublicans_160404.jpg
Connecticut House Republicans
/

Dan Carter is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Richard Blumenthal. 

The Republican from Bethel made the announcement today on the steps of the Connecticut State Capitol, where he was joined by leaders of the state Republican Party. 

“I’m declaring my candidacy for the U.S. Senate. I know this will not be an easy race. Nothing in life worth doing ever is. The stakes for Connecticut and America are much too high for this to be trivial,” Carter said.

Carter is an Air Force veteran, who has spent six years in the state legislature.

The only other person to declare candidacy for the GOP nomination in the race is August Wolf, a businessman and former Olympic athlete from Stamford. Wolf said Monday that he contributed $100,000 of his own money into his campaign.

Wolf and Carter will face off in a Republican primary this summer for the chance to run against Blumenthal.

This is Blumenthal’s first re-election bid since he won the seat in 2010.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutU.S. SenateSenator Richard BlumenthalDan CarterAugust Wolf
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press