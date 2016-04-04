Conn. State Rep. Carter Declares Run For U.S. Senate

Dan Carter is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

The Republican from Bethel made the announcement today on the steps of the Connecticut State Capitol, where he was joined by leaders of the state Republican Party.

“I’m declaring my candidacy for the U.S. Senate. I know this will not be an easy race. Nothing in life worth doing ever is. The stakes for Connecticut and America are much too high for this to be trivial,” Carter said.

Carter is an Air Force veteran, who has spent six years in the state legislature.

The only other person to declare candidacy for the GOP nomination in the race is August Wolf, a businessman and former Olympic athlete from Stamford. Wolf said Monday that he contributed $100,000 of his own money into his campaign.

Wolf and Carter will face off in a Republican primary this summer for the chance to run against Blumenthal.

This is Blumenthal’s first re-election bid since he won the seat in 2010.