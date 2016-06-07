Blumenthal Leads In Latest Quinnipiac Poll

A Quinnipiac University Poll released on Tuesday finds U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) beats either of his possible Republican challengers by a 2-to-1 margin.

Blumenthal won his U.S. Senate seat six years ago in a contest against Greenwich Republican businesswoman Linda McMahon. It was the most expensive U.S. Senate race that year. The Quinnipiac poll finds that Blumenthal would probably have an easier time as he seeks re-election this year.

Quinnipiac Poll Director Douglas Schwartz explained, “Blumenthal has always been very popular, typically around 60 percent job approval, and the Republican candidates are largely unknown. So it’s not surprising that Blumenthal would have a huge lead at this point.”

Schwartz says the poll finds that 84 percent of Connecticut voters haven’t heard enough to form an opinion about Republican party-endorsed candidate State Rep. Dan Carter of Danbury. A total of 83 percent felt the same about the other Republican in the race, Stamford businessman August Wolf.

The Quinnipiac poll also find Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton beating Republican Donald Trump by seven points in Connecticut, 45 percent to 38 percent. Senator Bernie Sanders beats Trump by 19 points. The poll was conducted from June 1-5.