Wolf Suspends U.S. Senate Campaign, Can't Wage Primary

Republican Senate hopeful August Wolf says he's suspending his campaign.

Wolf said in a statement Tuesday his campaign fell short of collecting the 8,079 signatures the former Olympian needed to challenge Republican State Rep. Dan Carter in Connecticut's Aug. 9 primary. Carter will now face Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November's general election.

Wolf has blamed "arm-twisting" by "party-insiders" for his loss of the GOP's endorsement at the recent state convention. He says his campaign's defeat "will continue to discourage outsiders from taking the plunge" and getting involved in politics.

Wolf, a former shot putter who placed fourth at the 1984 Summer Olympics, first filed paperwork to run for the Senate in May 2015. His campaign has faced staffing and other challenges.

Wolf says he'll support Carter, including with fundraising.