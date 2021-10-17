-
A bond commission in Connecticut will make a second attempt at holding a virtual meeting on Thursday. Its first attempt last week failed due to technical…
-
A Connecticut lawmaker is criticizing state legislative leaders for taking over CT-N, the public affairs cable channel and website that has covered the…
-
The Connecticut Television Network, CT-N, resumed live coverage on Monday. The public affairs network that has covered state legislature and government…
-
For the first time since it began in 1999, the future is uncertain for CT-N, the public affairs network that covers the Connecticut legislature and…
-
A new contract for CT-N, the television network funded by the Connecticut legislature, would give lawmakers more control over what gets covered. That’s…
-
A proposal that more than doubles state funding for the television service that covers Connecticut government got the nod of a key legislative committee…