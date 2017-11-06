© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Future Uncertain For Connecticut Public Affairs Network

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published November 6, 2017 at 9:58 AM EST
hartfordhousefloor_apjessicahill_171002.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby, speaks to the House on the final day of session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., in June.

For the first time since it began in 1999, the future is uncertain for CT-N, the public affairs network that covers the Connecticut legislature and government.

In the new state budget signed last week by Governor Malloy, lawmakers slashed CT-N’s funding from $3.2 million to $1.6 million. The state legislature also did not renew its contract with the non-profit that runs CT-N.  

Former CT-N Vice President of Administration William Bevacqua accuses lawmakers of wanting to use CT-N to promote their personal agenda rather than the public good. He says that contract renewal negotiations fell apart after lawmakers insisted on editorial restrictions on the network.

“A presumption that the legislative branch, not only proceedings but also press conferences of the leadership, was going to take precedence over any other type of programing and included the elimination of educational and contextual programing, it’s very hard not to connect the dots and see that the cut was using economics to really cement the restrictions they were trying to impose anyway.

We ran it for as long as we did because we had a commitment to performing a transparency and accountability function, which starts with the premise that the elected leader at whom the cameras are pointed should not be deciding where the cameras point.”

On Friday Governor Dannel Malloy tried to salvage the situation by offering $400,000 from the executive branch to keep the service going. He also urged the judicial and legislative branches of government to do the same.

In the meantime, Bevacqua says it appears that the Office of Legislative Management that oversees CT-N has begun to make moves to run the service by itself.

Connecticut News
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
