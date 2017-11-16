Danbury Lawmaker Blasts Leaders Over CT-N Takeover

A Connecticut lawmaker is criticizing state legislative leaders for taking over CT-N, the public affairs cable channel and website that has covered the state legislature and government since 1999.

Representative Bob Godfrey, a Democrat from Danbury, spoke out during Wednesday’s House session. “The legislature is being televised by the so-called Connecticut Television Network today. And my announcement is, it’s fraudulent. CT-N, for almost 20 years, was produced by an independent outside non-profit organization and they’ve been done away with. And this has been brought in-house. So we’ve gone from a transparency, newsworthiness schedule to a political propaganda run by staff.”

The Office of Legislative Management took over CT-N after it failed to reach an agreement on a contract renewal with C-PAN, the independent non-profit organization that had run CT-N.

The dispute had been over a cut in funding and a disagreement with state officials over the direction in which the channel would go.

Godfrey says he’ll introduce legislation calling for the contract with C-PAN to be restored or else do away with CT-N.