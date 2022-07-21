Former Nassau County executive denied bail during corruption charges appeal

A federal judge denied bail for former Nassau County executive Ed Mangano and his wife, Linda Mangano, while they appeal corruption charges.

The Manganos were convicted in 2019 for a bribery scheme involving their longtime friend and restaurateur Harendra Singh. Ed Mangano was sentenced to 12 years. Linda Mangano was sentenced to 15 months.

They were scheduled to begin their sentence next week, but the U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack delayed that by a month at the same time she denied their bail.

In her ruling, Azrack said the appeals are unlikely to result in a reversal.

The couple has maintained their innocence throughout the trial.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment.