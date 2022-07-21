Ganim’s second attempt to restore law license moves forward

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s second attempt to have his law license restored moved forward this week.

A panel of lawyers called the Standing Committee on Recommendations for Admission to the Bar, has scheduled a hearing on Ganim’s application for Aug. 8 in Superior Court in Hartford. They’ll make their recommendation to a three-judge panel for the final decision.

It’s part of a lengthy process that started last year when Ganim’s application first went to the state's Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel for investigation.

Ganim was disbarred after his conviction on federal corruption charges in 2003.

He served seven years in federal prison and initially attempted to have his license restored in 2012. That was before he won back his job as mayor.

At the time a three-judge panel rejected Ganim’s application. They found that he had shown no remorse for his crimes. He had to wait five years before he could reapply.