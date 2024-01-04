Suffolk County district attorney takes 'no further action' on police commissioner's timesheets

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says no further action is necessary after its investigation into falsified timesheets from outgoing Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said his office has finished its investigation into allegations that Harrison changed his leave days to sick days to get a bigger payout when he left in December.

"We consulted with department heads from all applicable agencies, including the SCPD, and concluded that no further action was required," Tierney said in a statement.

It is routine for the DA’s office to conduct a year-end review to ensure all wage hours are accurate, including at the police department.

Corruption allegations have plagued Suffolk’s law enforcement agencies for years, and include convictions for former DA Tom Spota, his aide Christopher McPartland and former Police Chief James Burke.