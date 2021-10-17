Contaminated Water

-
A new U.S. Geological Survey study has found high levels of arsenic and uranium in private drinking water wells across Connecticut.The study says nearly…
-
The Town of Riverhead, Long Island, has filed a suit against three companies for allegedly contaminating the town’s drinking water supply.The town claims…
-
Advocates at the Environmental Working Group (EWG) want more studies that explore how PFAS exposure may affect COVID-19 severity and vaccine efficacy.…
-
The Town of Southampton says it will clean up a 10-acre landfill in East Quogue (kwag), Long Island, where toxic chemicals are found.The state Department…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken the next step toward setting drinking water limits for two PFAS chemicals — PFOA and PFOS.…
-
The defense manufacturer Grumman knew for decades that its facility was contaminating the groundwater in Bethpage and neighboring Long Island communities.…
-
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is concerned that toxic chemicals could seep into private drinking water wells on Long Island. He wants the Navy to expand…
-
Residents in East Quogue will now be able to access the town of Southampton’s public water supply, after dozens of private wells showed signs of…
-
Advocates for clean drinking water say proposed new limits by the state Health Department for PFOA and other chemicals in the water supply linked to…
-
U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi of Long Island has called on Northrop Grumman and the Navy to work out a deal with New York to help pay for efforts to contain…