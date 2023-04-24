EPA awards Connecticut $73 million for drinking water upgrades

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded Connecticut more than $73 million to help the state remove PFAS from drinking water systems.

PFAS is a group of chemicals that are used in manufacturing and have been linked to serious health problems, including cancer and thyroid issues. They are called “forever chemicals” because they take centuries to break down naturally.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the federal money will also be used by water companies to remove lead and other toxic contaminants.

“To all of the water companies of Connecticut, let me say this: you should be making drinking water cleaner and safer without raising the cost of water to Connecticut’s consumers,” Blumenthal said.

State agencies have identified 2,400 water sites in Connecticut that contain toxic levels of PFAS.

Long Island Sound keeper Bill Lucey said PFAS has also become a major problem in streams, waterways and soil.

“This truly is a societal problem and it really illustrates the need for government,” Lucey said. “This is exactly why we have these governmental institutions because there are people who caused this pollution, whether on purpose or not, the courts are going to decide that, and figure out how much they need to pay for their share of polluting our water. That’s going to take years. People need to get protected right now.”