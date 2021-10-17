-
The state university system in Connecticut said it will forgive about $17 million worth of student debt that students took on during the COVID-19…
-
Officials say that declining enrollment at Connecticut community colleges has increased the system’s deficit to $22 million. That’s a 38% increase since…
-
Nearly 75,000 community college students in New York are now eligible for food stamps.The state expanded the benefit program to low-income students…
-
The New England Association of Schools and Colleges has rejected a plan to consolidate Connecticut’s twelve community colleges into one system.The…
-
A plan to merge Connecticut’s 12 state-run community colleges into one system received mixed reviews at a legislative hearing in Hartford on Tuesday.Mark…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy visited Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport on Monday to speak about a bill he has proposed to increase the…