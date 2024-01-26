CT community colleges receive federal workforce development grant

A $5 million federal grant has been awarded to Connecticut’s community colleges to support workforce training.

It’s an attempt to fill local positions in the STEM field.

The grant comes from a program created by U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and supported by the U.S. Department of Labor.

“We have jobs, but we don't have the workers to fill those jobs,” DeLauro said. “So we need to create that pipeline of skilled workers for good paying jobs. That's what this program is all about. That's what's being accomplished here at Gateway.”

DeLauro was joined by state and local officials, as well as acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su, at Gateway Community College in New Haven, to announce the grant.

The Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant program supports job training and education at community colleges, especially for underrepresented students in the science and technology fields.

“We want students here to be ready for those in-demand jobs in the IT field,” said Su, who has been acting secretary since last March. “And for me, it's about creating a high road training partnership model where employers are at the table, or unions are at the table, or community organizations and committee colleges are at the table in order to create an infrastructure that works for everybody.”