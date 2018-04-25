Community College Merger Plan Denied By Accrediting Body

The New England Association of Schools and Colleges has rejected a plan to consolidate Connecticut’s twelve community colleges into one system.

The Association, which accredits schools, says combining the community colleges would create a new institution and that new school would need to apply for its own accreditation. It could not keep the current accreditation of the twelve individual community colleges.

The Association also expressed concern that the state’s plan to shed 200 administrative positions and consolidate more than 400 degree programs was too great a task to do so quickly with a reduced staff.

Mark Ojakian, president of the Connecticut State Colleges and University system, introduced the plan to save more than $28 million over five years. In response to the decision, Ojakian says he’s considering closing one or more campuses and raising tuition.