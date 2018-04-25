© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Community College Merger Plan Denied By Accrediting Body

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published April 25, 2018 at 2:15 PM EDT
ojakian.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
President of the Connecticut State Colleges and University system.

The New England Association of Schools and Colleges has rejected a plan to consolidate Connecticut’s twelve community colleges into one system.

The Association, which accredits schools, says combining the community colleges would create a new institution and that new school would need to apply for its own accreditation. It could not keep the current accreditation of the twelve individual community colleges. 

The Association also expressed concern that the state’s plan to shed 200 administrative positions and consolidate more than 400 degree programs was too great a task to do so quickly with a reduced staff.

Mark Ojakian, president of the Connecticut State Colleges and University system, introduced the plan to save more than $28 million over five years. In response to the decision, Ojakian says he’s considering closing one or more campuses and raising tuition.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutcommunity collegesHigher Education
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
