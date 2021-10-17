Citizens Campaign for the Environment

-
Long Island has a trash problem, according to environmental and community advocates. However, they don’t agree what should be done about it.The Citizens…
Every major bay on Long Island was hit with toxic algal blooms this summer. The algae starves the water of oxygen and causes massive fish kills, according…
New York has adopted some of the most aggressive drinking water standards in the U.S. for toxic chemicals, like 1,4-Dioxane and PFOAs.Water districts will…
New York will spend more than $700 million on new initiatives to reduce vehicle emissions by 2050, including building public charging stations for…
A Long Island environmental group is concerned that stricter drinking water standards that New York health officials plan to adopt aren’t tough enough.…
The New York State budget will provide funds to create a food scrap recycling program, help Long Island’s water infrastructure and ban plastic…
Four Long Island environmental groups want Suffolk County lawmakers to introduce a ballot measure that would create a property tax or water bill to raise…
Nearly 1.1 billion fewer plastic bags were used in Suffolk County last year after lawmakers passed a bag fee. That's according to a county Health Services…
New York State will provide $200 million in grants to clean up drinking water in communities across the state.$14 million will go to various projects on…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would have expanded the Long Island Pine Barrens.The bill called for more than one thousand acres of…