The Full Story

Going Green: The environmental agenda in Connecticut and New York

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziSaenah BochTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published April 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT
Save the Sound
Alex Rodriguez, the environmental justice specialist at Save the Sound (third from the left), leads a community cleanup with allies in New Britain, Connecticut.

This year New York will begin to put its historic environmental bill into action.  In Connecticut, lawmakers are considering a whole spectrum of bills on energy, waste, and environmental justice.  And it’s Earth week, so The Full Story is taking a deep dive into the new green bills and laws that could transform environmental policy in both states. Going Green in Connecticut and New York on The Full Story.

GUESTS: 

GUEST 1: Jan Ellen Spiegel,  CT Mirror's regular freelance Environment and Energy Reporter

GUEST 2:  Alex Rodriguez, the environmental justice specialist at Save the Sound

GUEST 3: Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters

GUEST 4:  Adrienne Esposito, Executive Director of Citizen’s Campaign for the Environment

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Saenah Boch
Saenah Boch is a news and audio production intern at WSHU.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
