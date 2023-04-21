Going Green: The environmental agenda in Connecticut and New York
This year New York will begin to put its historic environmental bill into action. In Connecticut, lawmakers are considering a whole spectrum of bills on energy, waste, and environmental justice. And it’s Earth week, so The Full Story is taking a deep dive into the new green bills and laws that could transform environmental policy in both states. Going Green in Connecticut and New York on The Full Story.
GUESTS:
GUEST 1: Jan Ellen Spiegel, CT Mirror's regular freelance Environment and Energy Reporter
GUEST 2: Alex Rodriguez, the environmental justice specialist at Save the Sound
GUEST 3: Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters
GUEST 4: Adrienne Esposito, Executive Director of Citizen’s Campaign for the Environment