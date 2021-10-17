-
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut announced this week it has hired a retired judge to investigate claims of child sexual abuse. The…
An investigation by the Albany Times Union found Suffolk County urged New York investigators to suppress a report about the death of Thomas Valva, the…
A federal lawsuit alleges Long Island officials ignored warnings of sexual and physical abuse that led to the death of an 8-year-old child earlier this…
Federal data show over 20% of child abuse and neglect cases are reported to officials by someone at school, like a teacher or social worker. Kids spend so…
A former Suffolk County corrections officer was sentenced to five years in prison for child rape. The victims say that’s too short, and they criticized…
The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, under the weight of hundreds of childhood sexual abuse cases filed against the organization. An…
Child Protective Service agencies on Long Island have a higher caseload than other counties in the area. That’s according to New York state officials.The…
Suffolk County will investigate how the Department of Social Services handled allegations of parental abuse in the case of an 8-year-old boy who died last…
The father of an 8-year-old Suffolk County boy who died last week has been charged with second-degree murder. His fiancée has also been charged. County…
Beginning on August 14, New Yorkers who are survivors of childhood sexual abuse will have a one year window of opportunity to file civil suits against…