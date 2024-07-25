2 Bethany officials placed on leave amid ex-employee’s sex assault case

Two Bethany, Connecticut officials have been placed on administrative leave. That is after residents were made aware that a Parks and Recreation employee remained on staff while under investigation for child sex abuse.

Anthony Mastrangelo was removed from his position at Bethany Public Schools in December 2022 after first being accused of sexually abusing a young girl. However, he was allowed to keep his job with Parks and Recreation for another six months, working with elementary school-aged kids.

Parents say they had no idea Mastrangelo was under investigation until after his arrest in June of this year. A town hall meeting Tuesday night drew a large crowd of residents demanding answers.

Parks and Recreation Director Janice Howard was expected to make a presentation on student safety at that meeting but did not attend.

Bethany First Selectwoman Paula Cofrancesco took questions instead. The crowd called for her to resign and for Howard to be fired.

Howard and assistant director Anthony Cofrancesco are now on leave. They are the cousin and nephew, respectively, of the first selectwoman.

Five girls say they were sexually abused by Mastrangelo, with the fifth accusation reported over a year into the investigation. After his June arrest, he was released on a $500,000 bond.

A judge has ordered him to stay away from Bethany Town Hall, schools and parks department. He is due back in court next week.