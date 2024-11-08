Suffolk County CPS overhauls child removal procedures

Suffolk County officials have unveiled sweeping changes for child protective services, including removing identifying information about the parents during child removal evaluations.

The overhaul is in response to the January 2020 death of eight-year-old Thomas Valva due to hypothermia. The night before he died, Valva's father, who was a police officer, forced him to sleep in the Center Moriches home's unheated garage during sub-freezing temperatures.

One of the biggest changes is "blind removals," which means no identifying information about the family will be available during evaluations about whether a child should be removed from a home.

“There's absolutely no subjective information," explained Department of Social Services commissioner John Imhof at a news conference Thursday. "We all have unconscious stereotypes and views in our minds, and they have to be eliminated in the evaluation of child protective service cases.”

Desiree D'Iorio / WSHU Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine

They’re also trying to change a state law so that law enforcement officers can review reports of child abuse that have been labeled "unfounded." Such reports are typically sealed; they compounded the tragedy of the Valva case after it was discovered that about a dozen reports had been made about starvation and physical and verbal abuse in Valva's home.

Officials said they're working to hire more social workers, decrease their caseloads, and increase their pay.

“When I look at social workers and I look at child protective service workers, thank you," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, becoming emotional as he recalled his grandson was Thomas Valva's classmate. "It's a very, very, very difficult job. But we need more of them.”