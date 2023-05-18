Wrongfully convicted Queens man files lawsuit against Suffolk County

A Queens man has filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit against Suffolk County, another in a growing series of police misconduct lawsuits.

In 2017, Khalik Jones was arrested in Mastic in what police called a known drug area. After bringing him to the precinct, police said they found a bag of drugs in the backseat of their car.

This evidence was used to convict Jones to 15 years in prison. However, an appellate court judge later reversed that decision saying that police never had probable cause to arrest him. He was released after serving five years in prison.

According to Jones’ lawsuit, police created and manufactured the evidence that led to his conviction.

Police misconduct lawsuits have grown in Suffolk and Nassau counties over the last 10 years. Jones’ lawsuit claims that county officials should have known that this is a problem and, yet, have done nothing to correct it.