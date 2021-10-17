Brookhaven Landfill

-
NAACP advocates rallied outside of Brookhaven Town Hall on Wednesday to pressure town officials to include the nearby community in discussions about what…
Community members on Long Island will be allowed to sue the town of Brookhaven for the foul odors of a landfill that they said have made them…
The New York State NAACP has condemned a plan to haul garbage out of Long Island at a proposed waste transfer station in Yaphank. The push follows months…
The Town of Brookhaven on Long Island has abandoned its plan to expand the region’s landfill. It is expected to reach capacity and close in 2024.The town…
A proposed bill in New York plans to help Long Island with its ongoing solid waste management crisis. The region is still working on a plan on where to…