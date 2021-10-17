-
The police department in Bridgeport, Connecticut, said it’s launching an internal investigation of all officers involved in an arrest where a policeman…
-
Members of the police union in Bridgeport, Connecticut, have voted “no confidence” in the city’s first Latina chief — 54% of union members in attendance…
-
A federal judge has agreed to extend sentencing to April for former Bridgeport police chief A.J. Perez, who pled guilty in a fraud case last year. The…
-
Three police captains in Bridgeport, Connecticut, have dropped a retaliation claim against the city police department.The captains are suing over the…
-
A state lawmaker in Connecticut’s largest city wants an investigation into the death of a man killed at a former strip club run by a city council…
-
The former police chief of Connecticut's largest city and another former official are expected to plead guilty Monday in their federal fraud case.A change…