Bridgeport police shoot and kill a man, officials say

An officer-involved shooting took place on Monday, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

A statement from the department said police were originally responding to reports of a “large street fight” on Main Street. They investigated a suspicious vehicle shortly after, according to the statement, then chased a man on foot. The chase ended in a driveway where an unnamed officer shot the man. Police said they found a firearm in the driveway.

Bridgeport’s NAACP branch released a statement that named the man as Dyshan Best. He died at the hospital later Monday night.

“The biggest thing that we’re looking for is what actually took place, there’s a lot of uncertainty of what took place that day,” said Bobbi Brown, president of Bridgeport’s NAACP branch. “Body cam footage we’re looking for, and then obviously we need peace with the family.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim posted a video on social media yesterday in response to the incident. He said he hoped the body camera footage would be released quickly.

“We are not only going to ask but will wait anxiously for the Inspector General’s report. We have no control over it, no input on it,” Ganim said. “If they can get to not only a comprehensive and accurate finality, but one that’s also transparent in the process.”

Nearly a hundred people commented on the video, many demanding justice and criticizing the mayor.

The Office of the Inspector General is required by state statute to release body camera footage as early as 96 hours after the incident.