Bridgeport police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting

The state Office of Inspector General released its preliminary report about the shooting Friday morning. The report said that police responded to East Main Street on a report of a large fight. The gathering was reported to have been in connection with a funeral.

According to the report, police chased a man on foot after they reported to investigate a vehicle after receiving reports that the occupant had a gun. Body camera footage was released Friday, along with a preliminary report of the incident.

The footage shows police chasing a man, later identified as Dyshan Best, through a gas station parking lot and into a driveway. An officer shot the man in the back after police said he appeared to pull a gun while running. Police said they found a gun nearby after the pursuit on foot.

Police Chief Roderick Porter said Friday that the video seems to show the officer acted in line with their training. He urged the public to be patient as the investigation continues.

“Police work is unpredictable, and officers are often faced with split-second decisions in difficult situations. As a standard protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted. This is a challenging time for everyone, and I ask for patience as the process unfolds,” Porter said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released an autopsy Monday. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound. It was ruled to be a homicide. Porter said the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave for the remainder of the investigation.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU Best's family and their attorney, Darnell D. Crosland, speak outside the Bridgeport Police Station.

Following a meeting with the chief, the Best’s family publicly called for justice for the shooting. Darnell D. Crosland, the family’s attorney, said there are questions and doubts about the report and body cam footage. The family wants the body cam footage of all officers on the scene released

“You don’t become the judge, the jury, and executioner because, in your mind, you feel that something went wrong,” Crosland said. “If there’s no felony that just took place that you can articulate, then you let them run. Maybe check the cameras and then you do what you gotta do and get a warrant. You don't go chasing people and shooting them down on the streets.”

Cecilia Jessie, Best’s sister, said she believes officers took the law into their own hands. She believes the officers could have handled the situation differently that didn't result in the taking of a life.

"This is sick," Jessie said. "This needs to stop, and the city of Bridgeport is accountable for their officers and they're gonna have to set another protocol for their behaviors and action."