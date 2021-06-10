© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Convicted Long Island MS-13 Gang Leader Sentenced To 25 Years For Shootings

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published June 10, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT
prisonjail_pixabay_190516.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A former MS-13 gang leader on Long Island was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week for two separate shootings that left several people wounded.

The first shooting in 2009 involved Ronald Catalan and two other gang members, who opened fire on a rival gang in Brentwood. They shot a man in the back and arm.

In 2015, Catlan was involved in a similar rival shooting in Bay Shore, which left three others wounded. Federal law enforcement arrested Catalan in July 2017. He pleaded guilty in October 2018.

The former gang member also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana as as well as gun charges.

Leah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino, an intern at WSHU since June of 2021, is a senior at Hofstra University majoring in political science and journalism.
See stories by Leah Chiappino