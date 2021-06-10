Convicted Long Island MS-13 Gang Leader Sentenced To 25 Years For Shootings

A former MS-13 gang leader on Long Island was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week for two separate shootings that left several people wounded.

The first shooting in 2009 involved Ronald Catalan and two other gang members, who opened fire on a rival gang in Brentwood. They shot a man in the back and arm.

In 2015, Catlan was involved in a similar rival shooting in Bay Shore, which left three others wounded. Federal law enforcement arrested Catalan in July 2017. He pleaded guilty in October 2018.

The former gang member also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana as as well as gun charges.