Zoning Hearing Scheduled For Brentwood 'Smart Growth' Project

The Islip Town Board will meet next week to vote on a zoning change that could mark the final hurdle for the Heartland Town Square project.

The mixed-use development, planned to occupy the site of the former Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center in Brentwood, has been in talks for 15 years.

Developer Jerry Wolkoff, who bought the 450-acre plot in 2002, is seeking a zoning change from residential to the newly designated Pilgrim State Planned Redevelopment District. This would allow for millions of square feet of retail, office and apartment space.

The Suffolk County Planning Commission voted unanimously in February to recommend that the Town of Islip grant the change.