One of New York City’s largest ferryboat companies has entered into a long-term contract to service its fleet of boats in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The…
New York State now requires Long Island boaters to take a safety course with the goal of reducing the number of fatal crashes.New York Governor Andrew…
A new boat designed to trawl the Long Island Sound and pump sewage from other boats has launched from a Connecticut harbor. But it’s the first of its kind…
As recreational boating traffic increases ahead of the Independence Day holiday, law enforcement will be on the lookout for individuals boating under the…