-
A decade-long feud over public access to the Trunk Beach in Amagansett has been settled. The beach is now privately owned.The 110 homeowners with property…
-
Swimming is prohibited at several Suffolk County beaches through the weekend because of high levels of bacteria. Most of the beaches are on the Great…
-
A new app allows Long Island residents to monitor the safety and quality of the water at local beaches.The Long Island Beach and Water Quality App was…
-
Sharks near Long Island beaches have impacted people's ability to swim safely.Robert Moses State Park, Jones Beach State Park, and Hempstead had to halt…
-
The Piping Plovers are back and they’re stopping traffic at Smith Point Outer Beach on Long Island.Plovers are small sand-colored wading birds with…
-
High levels of bacteria have led local beaches in New Haven and West Haven to close temporarily. Health officials said Tropical Storm Elsa caused the…
-
A new report from Save the Sound says towns should make beaches more accessible to the public. The environmental group said doing so would foster personal…
-
The environmental group Save the Sound has released its annual report card on the water quality at more than 200 beaches on Long Island Sound. Almost 80%…
-
Connecticut residents can take a bus for free this summer to state parks and beaches.Governor Ned Lamont said the pilot program ParkConneCT will be…
-
The town of East Hampton, Long Island, will challenge a court decision to bar trucks from driving on a beach.At stake here is a 12-year-long court battle…