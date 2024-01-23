Hochul announces $5 million for Long Island beach replenishment

New York state will step up funding for beach replenishment and repairs after recent storms caused severe erosion on Long Island’s south shore. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $5 million to fund projects in Suffolk County on Monday.

Darren McGee / Office of Governor Kathy Hochul The playgrounds and pavilion at Babylon's Overlook Beach are in danger of being washed out to sea.

$3 million will fund sand replenishment at Fire Island’s Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines. Another $2 million from the state’s Environmental Bond Act will repair the pavilion and playgrounds at Babylon’s Overlook Beach, which are in danger of being washed out to sea.

Town officials say Overlook is also in need of sand replenishment, with over 500 feet of beach lost in the last decade. Last week, the town approved $2 million to purchase sand from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but the agency has not yet responded.

Hochul also announced expedited dune bolstering efforts at Gilgo Beach State Park. She also urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ramp up work on the Fire Island to Montauk Point project, better known as FIMP. Work is already underway on extending the beachfront along 83 miles of Long Island coastline.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine hopes for more support from the state in the Village of Lindenhurst, requesting immediate assistance with flood mitigation projects.