Hochul announces $5 million for Long Island beach replenishment

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST
January 22, 2024- Babylon, NY- Governor Kathy Hochul tours Beach Erosion at Overlook Beach on Long Island (Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)
Darren McGee
/
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Governor Kathy Hochul tours beach erosion at Overlook Beach in Babylon

New York state will step up funding for beach replenishment and repairs after recent storms caused severe erosion on Long Island’s south shore. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $5 million to fund projects in Suffolk County on Monday.

January 22, 2024- Babylon, NY- Governor Kathy Hochul tours Beach Erosion at Overlook Beach on Long Island (Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)
Darren McGee
/
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
The playgrounds and pavilion at Babylon's Overlook Beach are in danger of being washed out to sea.

$3 million will fund sand replenishment at Fire Island’s Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines. Another $2 million from the state’s Environmental Bond Act will repair the pavilion and playgrounds at Babylon’s Overlook Beach, which are in danger of being washed out to sea.

Town officials say Overlook is also in need of sand replenishment, with over 500 feet of beach lost in the last decade. Last week, the town approved $2 million to purchase sand from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but the agency has not yet responded.

Hochul also announced expedited dune bolstering efforts at Gilgo Beach State Park. She also urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ramp up work on the Fire Island to Montauk Point project, better known as FIMP. Work is already underway on extending the beachfront along 83 miles of Long Island coastline.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine hopes for more support from the state in the Village of Lindenhurst, requesting immediate assistance with flood mitigation projects.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
