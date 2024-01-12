Battered by storms, Long Island's south shore calls for federal sand replenishment

Long Island officials said the south shore is in desperate need of more sand to combat beach erosion from coastal flooding. They want help from the federal government to save the shoreline in time for summer.

After a winter storm pummeled the coastline earlier this week, the south shore beaches need more sand immediately to extend the beach and to rebuild the sand dunes according to local officials.

“I can't say it any better than: we're at DEFCON 5 red alert," Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaefer said. "We need all the help that we can get from our state and federal partners.”

Schaffer said another storm — like the one expected through this weekend — could wash out the remaining playground at Overlook Beach, and even threaten the structural stability of the pavilion there.

“There has been 100 million cubic yards of sand that's been put up on these beaches since 2014," he said. "Even though that's been happening, and all that work has been happening, it still isn't a match for Mother Nature's fury.”

Suffolk County, along with the towns of Babylon, Brookhaven, Islip and Southampton, have declared states of emergency.

Schaffer said the region needs a long-term plan to replenish sand on a regular basis, but right now, it needs an immediate fix to get ready for the summer season.

Tuesday night's storm created two breaches on Fire Island in the communities of Robin's Rest and Fire Island Pines, according to Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine who surveyed the damage to the barrier island on Friday.

Fire Islanders have said they're concerned about the island's ability to withstand another coastal storm.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued an urgent plea to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the state’s request for emergency projects that will fortify the beaches against flooding.