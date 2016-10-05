NY AG Settles With Embattled LI Jail Health Provider

Nassau County jail’s private medical provider, Armor Correctional Health Services, has agreed to pay $350,000 as part of a settlement with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Schneiderman says Armor failed to perform its contractual obligations and placed inmates’ health at risk.

The attorney general sued the company after six inmate deaths this year. Armor also faces federal litigation with the families of four deceased inmates.

Last month Armor threatened to pull out of the jail because the county withheld payment.

A Nassau County legislative committee hired a California nonprofit to monitor Armor until the end of the year.

As part of the settlement, Armor also agreed not to bid on or enter into any contract in New York for three years.