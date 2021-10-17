Armando Perez

-
The city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, said it hired an independent contractor to investigate a top officer in connection with the corruption probe that…
A former personnel director for the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has been sentenced to four months in prison by a U.S. District Judge today.David Dunn…
Federal prosecutors want a former personnel director for the city of Bridgeport to face prison time for his role in a job-rigging scandal for police…
The ex-Police Chief of Bridgeport, Connecticut, wants to serve house arrest instead of prison time. That’s after former chief A. J. Perez pleaded guilty…
The city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, wants a total of $300,000 from an ex-chief of police and a city hall worker, who pleaded guilty to a job rigging…
A federal judge has agreed to extend sentencing to April for former Bridgeport police chief A.J. Perez, who pled guilty in a fraud case last year. The…
An attorney for ex-Bridgeport personnel director, David Dunn, asked to keep part of Dunn’s pension in a court filing this month. That’s after Dunn and…
A federal judge delayed sentencing for Bridgeport, Connecticut’s former police chief, who pleaded guilty to fraud and lying to the FBI.Former chief…
The former Chief of Police and Personnel Director for the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, pled guilty to federal charges of conspiracy and lying to the…
The former police chief of Connecticut's largest city and another former official are expected to plead guilty Monday in their federal fraud case.A change…