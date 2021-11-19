Disgraced former Bridgeport chief, now serving a prison sentence for fraud, is decertified

Disgraced former Bridgeport police chief A.J. Perez has lost his police certification.

Perez is in prison for rigging his own hiring process. Prosecutors said he worked with Bridgeport’s personnel director to ensure he would get the job of police chief while he served as acting chief. He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for wire fraud and lying to the FBI.

Perez was a longtime ally of Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim, who also served a prison term for fraud.

The decision from a state board means Perez can no longer be a police officer in Connecticut, although he could reapply.