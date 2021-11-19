© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Disgraced former Bridgeport chief, now serving a prison sentence for fraud, is decertified

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST
Bridgeport Police Chief Armando "A.J." Perez leaves the Brien McMahon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse out a back door on Thursday in Bridgeport, Conn. Perez was arrested Thursday on federal charges that he rigged the police chief hiring process.
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
Bridgeport Police Chief Armando "A.J." Perez leaves the Brien McMahon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse out a back door after getting arrested by the FBI.

Disgraced former Bridgeport police chief A.J. Perez has lost his police certification.

Perez is in prison for rigging his own hiring process.  Prosecutors said he worked with Bridgeport’s personnel director to ensure he would get the job of police chief while he served as acting chief. He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for wire fraud and lying to the FBI.

Perez was a longtime ally of Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim, who also served a prison term for fraud.

The decision from a state board means Perez can no longer be a police officer in Connecticut, although he could reapply.

